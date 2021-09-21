Exclusive: Sharwanand signs his Next

Sharwanand is one of the finest performers among the young actors of Telugu cinema. He pinned all his hopes on Maha Samudram, an action-packed mass entertainer that is hitting the screens during Dasara. Sharwanand is shooting for Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu in the direction of Kishore Tirumala and the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Sharwanand is in talks with several filmmakers and the latest news we hear is that the actor gave his nod for his next film.

Choreographer Raju Sundaram will direct his next project and an official announcement will be made soon. Vakkantham Vamsi penned the story and screenplay for this film. Raju Sundaram and Sharwanand have been in talks to work for a film for the past few years. The production house and other details are currently being finalized and an announcement is expected for Dasara.