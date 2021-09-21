Shankar designs a massive Train Episode for RC15

The train episode in Narasimha Naidu remains the best one in Telugu cinema. Though there are several such action episodes planned, none of them lived up to the expectations and gave goosebumps in Telugu cinema in the recent years. Now, Shankar is planning a massive train episode in his next film that has Ram Charan in the lead role. The train episode comes at a crucial time in the film and is expected to be the major highlight of the film.

The action stunt will be canned on Ram Charan along with hundreds of fighters and the lead actor’s heroism will be well elevated through the sequence. Shankar asked the makers to allocate a massive budget for this train episode and the inside talk is that Shankar will spend Rs 10 crores for the episode. A special train set will be constructed for the episode. The film got its official launch recently and the shoot commences in October.

Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali will be seen in other important roles. This untitled big-budget social drama is produced by Dil Raju and it will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2023.