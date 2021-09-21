This ex-MP says party isn’t inviting him to programmes

Where is Nimmala Kishtappa? He was one of the most loyal followers of Chandrababu Naidu and in fact, he was the only one who threw his weight behind Chandrababu during the 1994 Viceroy coup. He was not seen even during the recent party conclave on Rayalaseema? Why has he suddenly gone silent? Why is he not active in the party programmes?

Nimmala Kishtappa is a senior TDP hand, a former minister and a former MP.As a strong BC candidate, he has a support base of his own. However, since 2019 election debacle, he has been keeping a low profile. Some say, he was deeply disappointed with the 2019 election defeat from Hindupur. Sources say that he is feeling ignored in the party. He has deep differences with former MLA Parthasarathi of Penugonda. Parthasarathi ensured that protocol was not followed for NImmala Kishtappa as an MP. Since then, both the leaders are at loggerheads. Now the party has made Parthasarathi the incharge of Hindupur Loksabha constituency.

Also, Nimmala Kishtappa reportedly wanted an MLA ticket for his son either from Penugonda or Puttaparthi. However, Chandrababu Naidu rejected his request. Since then, Kishtappa has been sulking. Sources also say that since his defeat in 2019, he has not been invited to any party programme. As a result, he was also not seen in the recent meeting of the TDP leaders on the problems of Rayalaseema.

As of now, Kishtappa is confined to his native village of Gorantla.Even in Gorantla, he skipped the party programme that was recently organised. As of now, the party leadership has not tried to mollify him and bring him round. A sulking Kishtappa is confined to his residence in Gorantla.