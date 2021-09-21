Journalists moving away from TRS!

Telangana journalists associations played a key role in Telangana statehood agitation.

Although Telangana journalists were working in media organizations owned by Seemandra managements, they openly supported TRS and KCR and took part in Telangana statehood agitations by risking their jobs.

Now the situation has completely changes after the formation of Telangana state and KCR becoming Chief Minister in 2014.

Now the same Telangana journalist associations are expressing severe anger at KCR and TRS government.

Journalist associations have given a call to all journalists in Telangana to work against TRS and bring down KCR government in 2023 Assembly polls.

The reason KCR did not fulfill a single promise made to journalists in his seven year rule especially on giving house sites or 2BHK houses as promised by him in 2014.

Even the health cards given by KCR failed as no private hospital is accepting those cards with TRS government not clearing bills to hospitals.

Journalist associations are angry at KCR’s use and throw policy towards journalists after coming to power.