Trisha welcomes Samantha back to the Singles Hub

The other day Samantha has been spotted partying with actresses Trisha, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Samantha along with the actresses shared the clicks. Trisha replied saying ‘So good to have you back in the hub Sam’ and Samantha shared this on her Instagram story. Ever since her breakup with Chaitanya, Samantha has been making too much noise across the social media circles. Netizens say that Samantha was active on social media earlier and she has now turned hyperactive.

Samantha also kept posting a bunch of quotes about life on a regular basis on her Instagram page. On the other side, Naga Chaitanya continued to be calm and is focused on his work. He never responded or posted anything about his breakup. He is currently promoting his upcoming release Love Story. The film is carrying terrific buzz all over. Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady.