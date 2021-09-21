Pic Talk: Pooja Hegde is just a Stunner

Pooja Hegde happens to be the most happening actress of Telugu cinema currently. Juggling between Telugu and Hindi films, the actress has no time for new films though she is rushed with offers. Pooja Hegde bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde sizzled in a trendy outfit for Sakshi Excellence Awards. The actress posted some of the stunning clicks from the photoshoot in the specially designed output. The dusky beauty offered a perfect treat for her fans showing off her curves. She is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja will romance Mahesh Babu in Trivikram’s film soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.