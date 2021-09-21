Bigg boss tidbits: Senior ladies in the danger zone

It seems Bigg boss is not fit for senior ladies in recent seasons. In one of the previous seasons, Hema was evicted s as soon as she came into nominations. In the next season, same thing happened with Karate Kalyani. In this season, actress Uma evicted as soon as she came into nominations. Her ( fake) romantic thread with Lobo could not save her. Going by the trend, it looks like Priya is in danger zone this week.

Bigg boss show is watched by many sections including the youngsters. It seems, the young ladies who are beautiful get lot of support from young audience. In the last season Monal was saved for several weeks just because of her glamour though she irritated the audience a lot with her crying. Some youngsters voted for her without bothering about her performance. There’s another argument that Bigg boss makers some times save young ladies just for the sake of glamour despite votings. Punarnavi in season 3 also was saved similarly. In one of the episodes, where she was supposed to be eliminated, there was no evictions at all.

It seems, in the current weak, Priya is in danger zone because of the same reasons. Lahari, Priya and Priyanka are in the nominations this week. If the trend repeats, Priya may get eliminated this week.