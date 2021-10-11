Is this why KTR is not campaigning in Huzurabad bypoll?

Everyone knows how important Huzurabad bypoll is. It is in fact a game-changer and a BJP win could change the whole complexion of Telangana politics. Both the BJP and the TRS are pitting every resource at their command to win the election. But where is KTR in such an all-important battle? This question is being asked not just in Huzurabad but also across the state.

Interestingly KTR is not even remotely involved in the elections in Huzurabad though his constituency is very close by. Even party MLAs and ministers are involved, but not KTR. His absence has now become a topic of discussion. Interestingly, except for Huzurnagar bypoll in Nalgonda district, KTR did not campaign in any other bypoll. Though he campaigned in some places in the GHMC elections, all those seats were lost. Sources say that he was listed as the star campaigner of the party in most bypolls, but he did not go for the campaign. When asked, he recently said that there was no need for him to campaign as Harish Rao was taking care of everything.

On the other hand, Harish Rao is seen everywhere. He, in fact, is leading the charge on behalf of the TRS. He is planning strategies, meeting people, holding meetings and is undertaking house-to-house contact. Other ministers like Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eswar have receded to the background. It is almost Harish vs Eatala in Huzurabad. Sources in the party say that KCR wants to shield KTR from the failure and criticism before the 2023 elections. This will help him in fight with a clean slate in 2023, sources say. It is because of this that KTR was not fielded in Huzurabad despite being listed as the star campaigner.