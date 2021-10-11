Naga Babu submits his resignation for MAA

The elections of MAA for 2021-23 are held yesterday and Manchu Vishnu is elected as the new President of MAA. Naga Babu kept supporting the panel of Prakash Raj and the veteran actor lost in the polls. Naga Babu announced his resignation for MAA after the results are out. He said that MAA is occupied with people who are narrowminded and it is filled with regional feelings. Naga Babu said that he is not in a mood to continue as a member for MAA and he will send the resignation through his staff in the next 48 hours. Naga Babu also said that he took the call after thinking so much and there is no influence of anyone.

