Why Nandikotkur is a big headache for YS Jagan?

What is YS Jagan’s big headache these days? Not the implementation of the welfare schemes and not even the financial situation of the state. His biggest problem these days is how to control intense groupism in the party. Almost in every constituency, there is rampant groupism and this is harming the party to no end. If a list of the problematic constituencies is prepared, Nandikotkur constituency will be at the top.

In Nandikotkur, local MLA Arthur and the party incharge Byreddy Siddharth Reddy are in a state of perpetual war. Their supporters clash frequently and during the local body elections, the clashes between the two groups led to deaths also. Arthur and Siddharth Reddy are said to be not even in talking terms.

The YSRCP leadership made several efforts to iron out the differences. The party leadership tried to solve the dispute by giving the SAAP chairperson post to Siddharth Reddy. Instead of reducing, it only went on to increase the tensions. Senior leaders Botsa Satyanarayana and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held several rounds of discussions but to no avail. This only led to both groups foisting cases on one another.

Recently, in his capacity as the SAAP chairperson, Siddharth Reddy has inaugurated a municipal water tank. The MLA was not invited to the programme and even his name was not on the inaugural plaque. This led to fisticuffs between the two groups. The officials skipped the programme at the last minute and the MLA is now planning to complain to the high command.

Nandikotkur is an SC reserved constituency and there is no way Siddharth Reddy can contest from there. Yet, the war between the two leaders of the same party is showing no signs of abating. The issue of water tank inauguration is now the hottest topic of discussion not just in the constituency, but even in the district.