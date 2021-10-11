Chandrababu begins 3-day tour in Kuppam

Stung by the string of reversals in Kuppam, TDP chief is on a course correction mode in his home turf of Kuppam. Starting from Tuesday (October 12), he would camp in Kuppam for three days to regain the lost ground. He is all set to meet the party workers and leaders to breathe new confidence among them. During this period, he would also review the party position and the reasons for the electoral defeats in Kuppam.

On October 12, he will address a public meeting in Kuppam. He would also conduct a road show in Kuppam. On October 13, he will cover Ramakuppam and Santipuram mandals. On the last day, he would cover rural Kuppam and Gudupalli. During this period, he would meet old-timers, party loyalists and others.

The panchayat elections, though not fought on party basis, were a wakeup call. Out of the 89 panchayats in Kuppam assembly constituency, the YSRCP supporters bagged 74, while the TDP had to remain content with just 14 panchayats. Soon after this debacle, Chandrababu Naidu stayed for three days in the constituency and interacted with several leaders. This has succeeded in instilling confidence among the voters.

The TDP had boycotted the MPTC and ZPTC elections. But there were party candidates fighting the election unofficially. The YSRCP had won 17 of the 19 MPTCs, leaving two for the TDP in Kuppam mandal. It won all the 16 in Ramakuppam and all but one in Gudipala and Santipuram mandals.

TDP workers and leaders feel that Chandrababu’s three-day visit will breathe new life into the party and will re energise the party. The party workers are making preparations to ensure that Chandrababu’s three-day tour will become successful.