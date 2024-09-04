x
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Is Tollywood ready to take Hema Committee?

Published on September 4, 2024 by

Is Tollywood ready to take Hema Committee?

Kannada film industry body requested the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to form a committee to investigate the problems faced by women in the Sandalwood industry, following the Justice Hema Committee report that exposed sexual harassment and other issues in the Malayalam film industry.

The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) called for the appointment of a retired judge-led committee to examine the systemic challenges, including sexual harassment, faced by women in the Kannada film industry and recommend measures to ensure a healthy and equitable work environment for all women in the industry. However, the president of the Kannada Film Producers Association initially welcomed the idea but later said there was no need for such a committee.

The government has mandated this requirement. FIRE has been advocating on behalf of individuals who have experienced sexual harassment. FIRE was established during the ‘MeToo’ movement, when a Kannada actress accused a multilingual actor, Arjun Sarja, of sexual harassment. The Cubbon Park police filed a complaint based on the actress’s claims, but later cleared Sarja of any wrongdoing.

Recently, Samantha has posted on her official social media page saying that there is a requirement of such committee in Tollywood.

None of the actors or the technicians of Telugu cinema responded or raised their voice of support. Is Tollywood ready to take a body like Hema Committee if the situation arises? A series of complaints may lead to a decision to form a committee or initiate an investigation in Telugu cinema.

When Sandalwood is ready, after Mollywood exposure? Does Tollywood have real guts to welcome such committee ? Will the top heroes of our industry come forward?

-Sanyogita

