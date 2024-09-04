35: Chinna Katha Kaadu Movie Review

35: Chinna Katha Kaadu Movie Review

Rana Daggubati and Suresh Productions have backed several impressive small films. C/O Kancharapalem is one such great attempt and they are now back with 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu. Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Gowthami, Bhagyaraj, Viswadev Rachakonda, Arun Dev, Abhay Shankar played the lead roles in this interesting attempt. Nanda Kishore Emani directed the film and Vivek Sagar scored the music and background score. Here is the review of 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu:

Story:

Prasad (Viswadev Rachakonda) and Saraswathi (Nivetha Thomas) are husband and wife and they reside in Tirupati. Prasad works as a bus conductor and Saraswathi is a houswife. Their elder son Arun (Arun Dev) is a zero in maths. His Maths teacher Chanakya (Priyadarshi) also calls him a zero. But Arun’s logics are answerless from the teachers. He gets demoted because of his poor performance in Mathematics and he lands in his younger brother’s class. His biggest aim is to score 35 marks in Maths to get back to his friends and get back his confidence. The rest of 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

When there are no questions in life, there would be no learning and existense. This is a threat for everyone. The major difference between humans and machines is about thinking power. Kids tend to question and it is their innocent behaviour that drives to do it. It is the responsibility of the teachers and the parents to educate their children to inject confidence in them when they are low. There are lot of logical equations and dialogues that connects well and reveals the boding between a mother and her son. The logics and the depth in mathematics are explained well in the film. The theory has an algorithm for any problem in mathematics.

The film is opened in the style of K Vishwanath. A Brahmin family along with their traditions and behaviour are well narrated. The film also narrates about the life of a middle class family. Soon, the story is narrated in the point of children’s view. Any Mathematics teacher is a villain for a poor student. Though his brutal, it has realistic approach. The emotional dialogues by Priyadarshi narrated his character in the film. 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu has the mark of the director in every scene. The narration is natural and the film narrates the emotions of a mother, her child and from the aspect of a teacher. The mother emotion is written in a stronger manner. The episodes between Priyadarshi and Nivetha Thomas are narrated on a solid note. The emotional episodes are well narrated. The director also connected all the dots that started the story and he ended them well.

35: Chinna Katha Kaadu happens on a slow pace and the film has been narrated with a realistic approach. 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu lacks commercial elements and is focused on realistic narration. But, 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu gives everyone a pleasant and emotional feel. The film raises several questions about the lives of the middle class families.

Performances:

Nivetha Thomas who proved her mettle delivered one more outstanding performance through 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu. She exhibits several shades and she did with perfection. Viswadev was well set as per husband and he performed well in the role. The kids did their parts well. Priyadarshi gets a different role and he performed well. Bhagyaraj and Gowthami did their parts well. All the other actors have been decent in teir roles.

The makers have spent what all is needed for 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu. All the characters are well designed and they picked up the right actors. The dialogues are very good. Director of 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu has a spark in writing and direction. 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu is an interesting attempt for sure and it can be given a watch.