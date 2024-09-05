x
Vijay’s GOAT Review – Unconventional Mass Film

Published on September 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Story:

SATS (Special Anti-Terrorist Squad) officer Gandhi is known for his daring missions across countries like Kenya and Thailand. While on a mission in Thailand, his life takes a tragic turn when his son is kidnapped and killed. Devastated, Gandhi decides to leave SATS and settles down as an immigration officer in Chennai.

However, his past catches up with him when a special diplomatic request sends him on a mission to Moscow. There, Gandhi comes face to face with a shocking discovery – he encounters a younger version of himself, a man named Jeevan. Intrigued and unsettled, Gandhi brings Jeevan back to India.

The story then unravels the mysterious connection between Gandhi and Jeevan. What starts as a journey to understand their relationship soon turns into a tale of betrayal and revelation. As Gandhi uncovers a harsh truth, he must decide how to handle the situation. Thats the remaining part of the film

Analysis:

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film offers a blend of family drama, emotional moments, action sequences across international locations depicted as Kenya, Thailand, and Moscow. However, it has its share of strengths and weaknesses.

First Half:

The first half of “GOAT” is a mixed bag. While the family elements and emotional depth are well-handled, the action sequences set in international locales fall flat. The action scenes in Kenya, Thailand, and Moscow lack the impact and intensity needed for a thriller of this scale. One major drawback is the absence of a compelling antagonist; the film relies on generic terrorists as the villains, which does not add much excitement to the narrative. Vijay’s portrayal of Gandhi is solid and convincing, but the digital de-aging effect used to create his younger look as Jeevan feels underwhelming and takes some time for the audience to accept. The interval twist, which could have been a game-changer, is predictable and lacks the punch needed to elevate the film at this stage. However, the first half does a decent job of setting up the story for a more engaging second half.

Second Half:

The second half of “GOAT” fares better than the first, picking up momentum and delivering more engaging moments for the audience. Thalapathy Vijay shines in his dual roles, particularly as Jeevan, despite the initial awkwardness of his digitally altered younger appearance. The narrative in the latter half is more appealing for fans, with a few twists that keep the viewers hooked. The film also features two energetic dance numbers by Vijay that are sure to delight his fans. Trisha’s appearance in a special song is a highlight, adding to the film’s entertainment value. Director Venkat Prabhu has taken some cinematic liberties, which might not sit well with all viewers, but he manages to deliver a different kind of mass entertainer. However, the motivation behind Jeevan’s quest for revenge against Gandhi is not clearly established, which weakens the emotional core of the conflict.

Performances and Technical Aspects:

“GOAT” is undoubtedly a showcase for Vijay, and his performance in both roles is commendable. He effortlessly carries the film on his shoulders, making it a treat for his fans. The supporting cast, including Prabhudeva, Prashant, Sneha, and Meenakshi Chowdary, deliver decent performances. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music is adequate, with a couple of standout tracks that elevate key moments in the film. Trisha shines in an item song

Verdict:

GOAT is a film that works for Vijay fans, especially in Tamil Nadu, where his star power is unmatched. The unconventional mass film approach, combined with a decent second half and dance numbers, makes it a worthy watch for his core audience. However, for viewers from other states, “GOAT” might come across as an average to above-average entertainer, primarily due to its underwhelming action sequences, and lack of a strong villain. Nevertheless, the film succeeds in delivering a different kind of mass entertainer, thanks to Vijay’s charisma and a relatively better second half.

