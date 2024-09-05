Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Day 3 , Confession room first visitor

Nominations continued on day 3, Adhithya Om nominated Prithvi for not fulfilling his duties and for losing his temper. His second nomination is Sekhar Basha, that is for his laziness. chief nominated Sekhar Basha and saved Prithvi.

With Nikhil’s influence Prithvi said sorry to Baby Akka in between nominations.

Seetha nominated Prerana for using words like ego and superiority. She suggested not be someone’s shoe. Seetha’s second nomination is Baby akka, she swift here nomination from Vishnu Priya because she got strong points on Baby Akka for not maintaining discipline in kitchen like providing one cuisine for dinner. Chief saved Prerana.

Vishnu Priya’s first nominations is Sekhar Basha for being slow. Her second nomination is Soniya for Baby Akka pressure cooker conversation. Abhainaveen nominated Manikanta for the way he behave. He also nominated Baby akka. Chief saved Baby akka.

Prerana nominated Manikanta for not conveying his back story. Manikanta goes emotional and tells all his emotional story. Chief also stood supportive for Prerana and blamed Manikanta for carrying emotional trauma in the house. Her second nomination was Soniya for passing judgements on other house mates. Chief nominated Soniya for her attitude.

Manikanta nominated Vishnu Priya for calling him cute and pointing him about his feminine nature. His second nomination is Sekhar Basha for sleeping in the house. Chief saved Sekhar basha.

Prithvi nominated Baby Akka for not being fit. His second nomination is Manikanta because he is doing more drama. Prithvi called Manikanta that he is playing a game of sympathy card and passing negative energy in the house. Chief saved Baby akka.

Nominated contestants are baby akka, Soniya Sekhar basha. Vishnu Priya, prithvi and Manikanta. After nominations many housemates felt emotional and Manikanta drama is unbearable in the house. Manikanta turned out to be crying baby for the season.

Bigg boss called him in to confession room. He is playing so much emotional drama in the house and using Bigg Boss house as the platform to save his life. Bigg Boss gave so much emotional support to Manikanta showed his strength and asked him to belive in himself.

On 24/7 live :

Bigg Boss House turned out to be fun after the nominations. Nikhil, Seetha, Prithvi, Soniya and the gang started having all the fun by imitating the nomination phase. All housemates are concerned over Soniya’s strong nomination stand. Anyway, they are making fun of her style, but yet this shows how she made her mark in the house.

Soniya and Baby Akka sat together for a conversation over nomination on pressure cooker. Soniya is slowly grabbing the attention of all the housemates with her clarity and projection of details.

-Sanyogita