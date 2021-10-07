Is TRS involved in “MAA” elections?

The elections for Movie Artists Association (MAA) to be held on October 10 in Hyderabad are being fought by Prakash Raj panel and Manchu Vishnu panel as if they are fighting Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Telangana.

In an unprecedented manner, the MAA elections are attracting top headlines in print and electronic media every day.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly session is currently going on since September 24.

Such has been the impact of MAA elections on Telangana politics that there has been a heated debate going on between MLAs in Legislative Assembly lobbies.

Whenever two or more MLAs from various parties such as TRS, Congress, BJP etc are meeting in Assembly lobbies, the issue of MAA elections is coming up.

Opposition Congress and BJP MLAs are saying that the ruling TRS is backing Prakash Raj panel.

They are citing various reasons for this. The first and foremost is that Prakash Raj enjoys very good relations with TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR and his son, IT minister K.T.Rama Rao.

Moreover, Prakash Raj has the backing of “mega family” and since Chiranjeevi and his family are also close to KCR and KTR, the TRS is backing Prakash Raj panel.

They say TRS leadership has no good relations with Manchu family as they are close to “Andhra parties”, YSRCP now and TDP earlier and as such TRS does not want Manchu family to have hold on Telugu film industry, for which Hyderabad is the hub in Telangana known as Tollywood.

Few TRS MLAs close to film industry are already making efforts to convince MAA members to vote for Prakash Raj panel and ensure his victory as MAA president in the interests of MAA and its members in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad.