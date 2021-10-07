Pic Talk: Priyanka Chopra’s Perfect Day in Bikini

Telugu360
Top actress Priyanka Chopra is currently holidaying in Spain along with her close pals. The actress was spotted in a series of bikinis and she posted the pictures on her official social media page. Priyanka Chopra stunned everyone in two-piece bikinis and she looked super fit. She enjoyed a yacht party along with her friends. Her husband Nick Jonas was missing this party. Priyanka Chopra is busy with several Hollywood films and she turned quite selective when it comes to Hindi films. Priyanka Chopra is also charging a bomb for every film.

