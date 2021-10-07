MAA Elections: Naga Babu comes to support Prakash Raj

The prestigious MAA Elections will take place on October 10th in Hyderabad. There is a tough fight happening between the panels of Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu. Mega actor Naga Babu came out to support the panel of Prakash Raj and he addressed the media about the MAA Elections. He expressed his confidence in Prakash Raj delivering his promises made for MAA. He clarified that Prakash Raj is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and he wants to take the responsibility of MAA despite packed schedules as an actor.

“Prakash Raj is one of the busiest actors of Telugu cinema. I asked him directly if he can dedicate time for MAA if elected as President. He replied that he is ready to lose films to work for MAA. There are people commenting that Prakash Raj is a Karnataka actor but this is not true. He is an actor who represents Indian cinema and not a single language. We have to support him as he wants to take this responsibility which is quite tough. Manchu Vishnu questioned if Prakash Raj stands in support of Pawan Kalyan or in the support of Tollywood. I am not sure about his thoughts. MAA will reach new heights only after Prakash Raj will work for three terms. He came up with different plans for the association and we are here to support him” told Naga Babu.