Is YS Jagan paying “guru dakshina” to Sarada Peetham seer?

Whenever YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in trouble, Swami Swarupanandendra of Visakha Satada Peetham is always in the forefront to bail him out. He has not only strongly defended YS Jagan but also performed Yagams for his success. The Swamy advises Jagan on matters Hindu and comes to his rescue whenever the latter is in trouble.

Now, it is the paying back time. The YSRCP government is all set to allocate 15 acres of prime land to the Ashram ostensibly to set up a Vedic school. Sources say that a formal approval would be given in the cabinet meet scheduled for Thursday. The Peetham, which functions out of a vast swathe of prime land in Chinna Musiniwada will now get additional 15 acres on the border of Vizag and Vizianagaram districts. The location is Denderu village, which actually belongs to Vizianagaram but is closer to Vizag.

The land in question is 10 km from Sarada Peetham. The land is growing in importance as a gas pipeline was laid close to it. The adjoining lands have cashew plantations. If the land in question goes into the hands of the Peetham, the interests of these cashew farmers would be threatened.

Sources say that the file pertaining to the land in question is moving at supersonic speed and various agencies involved in government land deals are working at breakneck pace to seal the deal in favour of the Sarada Peetham. Several permissions have already been granted and the cabinet is likely to approve the transaction on Thursday.