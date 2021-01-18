It is Megastar Vs RRR

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for his next film Acharya without any breaks. The film directed by Koratala Siva is aimed for summer release this year. Ram Charan has a powerful role assigned in the project and he joined the sets of Acharya yesterday. Going with the update, the teaser of Acharya will be unveiled on January 26th marking the Republic Day. An official announcement about the same would be made next week.

The teaser of RRR too is expected to be unveiled for Republic Day. Acharya is said to be a social drama that discusses the scams in Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and the entire shooting portions of Acharya will be completed by the end of March. Matinee Entertainments are the producers. A massive village and a temple set are constructed and the major portions of the shoot of Acharya will be completed in this special set.