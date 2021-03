The Income Tax officials conducted surprise raids on the residences and offices of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. There are reports coming about tax evasion in Phantom Films owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. The raids are conducted in 22 locations in Mumbai that are linked to Phantom Films and the actors, directors who worked with the production house recently. Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018 due to various reasons.

