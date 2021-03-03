Prabhas to join the Bollywood Elite Club

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is on a roll and he is the first Tollywood actor to charge Rs 100 crores as remuneration. The actor lined up three pan-Indian projects and fixed perfect deadlines for these movies. Leaving his fans in surprise, he commenced the shoot of Salaar and Adipurush. He is juggling between the sets of these flicks that are high on expectations. Considering his current craze and the projects he is signing, Prabhas decided to own a happy space in Mumbai.

For the film shoots, promotions and events, Prabhas will have to reside in Mumbai. The actor decided to invest a bomb on a sea-faced apartment in one of the posh locales of Mumbai. All the Bollywood actors own lavish apartments or bungalows across the coastal side of the city. Prabhas will soon own one top property. His close friend UV Vamshi is busy finalizing the properties for Prabhas. The actor is currently shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai. His next film Radhe Shyam will hit the screens in July this year.