Gopichand’s Seetimaarr Title Track: Energetic Number

Gopichand will be seen as a Kabaddi coach for the first time in his career in Seetimaarr. The teaser cut looked impressive and got millions of views. The title track of the film is released today and it showcases the intense training of a bunch of young girls by their coach. Shot across the beautiful locales of Godavari district, the song is an energetic number and the lyrics are striking.

Gopichand shines in the role of a coach and the visuals are good. Seetimaarr title track is an inspirational number and is focused on Gopichand’s intense training for his team of girls. Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr is aimed for April 2nd release. Tamannaah is the heroine and Manisharma is the music director. Srinivasaa Chitturi produced Seetimaarr and the film is carrying good expectations.