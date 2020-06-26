It’s a war with VSR but not YSR, says RRR

Raghu Rama Raju (RRR) is now giving new clarity on the ongoing controversy of his party notice to him. RRR says that his fight is not against YSR party but it is with VSR (Vijaya Sai Reddy). The Narsapuram MP says he remains loyal to CM Jaganmohan Reddy and he has been behaving like the beloved, committed soldier of the party.

Raghu Rama Raju says he is being targeted by VSR every since the resounding success of his dinner party to the MPs and Union Ministers in Delhi. The MP is expressing surprise why Vijayasai Reddy has taken a personal grudge against him. In fact, VSR is number 2 leader with many posts within the YSR party and outside. RRR says that he is a very small leader compared to VSR but he is being needlessly cornered. In fact, VSR has got the Parliamentary committee chairman post much before himself.

Raghu Rama Raju has asked whether it’s wrong to get the committee chairman post through his personal rapport with the Central Government in Delhi. The MP has again said the Vijayasai Reddy notice is in violation of the Constitution of India. Every MP takes an oath by the Constitution in the Parliament. As per this, RRR says he has stood by the Constitution in respect of English medium, TTD properties, etc. RRR further says unlike VSR, he is bringing good name to the party.