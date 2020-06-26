Central BJP leadership serious on Jagan govt for snooping on its leaders?

The central BJP leadership seems to have taken a serious view of snooping on their party leaders.

It is learnt that the central BJP leaders have enquired about the selective leak of CCTV footage of their leaders private meeting at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad.

The central BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, are learnt to have enquired from party MP Sujana Choudhary and former minister Kamineni Srinivas about the snooping scandal.

Sujana Choudhary and former minister Kamineni Srinivas apprised the central BJP leadership about the private meeting they had in Park Hyatt. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was removed as SEC by the Andhra Pradesh government and later reinstated by the High Court, also met Sujana Choudhary at Park Hyatt which had sparked off a political row. Doubts were raised about how and by whom the CCTV footage was leaked in breach of an individual’s privacy.

According to a TV channel, the two BJP leaders told the central party leadership that the Andhra Pradesh government has carried out the surveillance on them in transgression of the Right to Privacy and accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of seeking to create a surveillance state. Further, Sujana Choudhary and former minister Kamineni Srinivas are believed to have told the central BJP leadership that the selective leak of CCTV footage in Park Hyatt was a”premeditated conspiracy to deflect the issue of various corruption charges against the YSRCP government including the purchase and management of 108 ambulances.

Serious allegations were recently levelled against YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy for favouring P V Ramprasad Reddy led Aurobindo Foundation for the maintenance and purchase of 108 ambulances. P V Ramprasad Reddy is the co-founder of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma and Vijaysai Reddy’s son-in-law’s father.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had also written a letter to Andhra Pradesh governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan that the Andhra Pradesh government has been constantly snooping on his movements in Hyderabad with the help of the city police. In the letter, Ramesh Kumar, stated that there is 24-hour surveillance outside his Hyderabad residence in Prashasan Nagar. A four-wheeler and a two-wheeler parked outside his residence follows him wherever he goes. He also stated that his phone was tapped.