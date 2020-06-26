Pic Talk: Esha Gupta’s hottest pose

Bollywood bombshell Esha Gupta loves to see herself in sultry and hot photoshoots. She looked drop dead gorgeous in several photoshoots in the recent times. With over 5 million followers, some of her hot pictures went viral across social media circles. Esha Gupta looked super hot in a click that is posted on her Instagram handle. She looked gorgeous in a seethrough black outfit. The actress is busy with item numbers and special roles. Esha Gupta recently made her digital debut and she received a decent response for her performance.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.