GVL takes swipe at NTR, YSR

After calling Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra “Bunty and Babli” of Indian politics, BJP Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao took a swipe at several political figures of the two Telugu states.

He said Andhra Pradesh is caught in the grip of four eclipses (grahanalu) – former CMs NTR, YSR, Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Further, he stated that none of the four leaders can be exemplified as great leaders.

“We have had great leaders like Tanguturi Prakasam, Kandukuri Veeresalingam who sacrificed their lives for the country. But unfortunately we do not recognise them. On the contrary, we eulogise these dynasty families who have ruined the state. The development of the state is paralysed because of the two regional parties,” he lashed out.

Turning his ire against the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, GVL stated that the party rode to power claiming to wipe out corruption in the state but mired itself in several corrupt deals. “There is sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh because of the sand mafia being encouraged by the government. The YSRCP is using corruption only as a card to win votes. Caste politics have turned their ugly head in the state,” he hit out.