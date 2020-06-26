Record spike of 605 corona cases takes AP tally to 11,489

Andhra Pradesh reported its highest ever single-day tally on Friday, with 605 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours. The tally includes returnees from other states and overseas. The state nodal officer reported that the overall tally of corona cases touched 11,489 during the 24 hours ending 9 a.m., Friday.

As many as 22,305 samples were tested for the virus during the 24-hour period, while 7,91,624 tests have been conducted till date. However, keeping in mind the continuing incidence of covid infections, the state government is aiming to test the entire population within a three-month time-frame.

Friday also saw 191 persons discharged from hospitals after being declared as fully cured. With this the tally of recovered persons now numbers 5,196, even as 6147 persons are undergoing treatment for the infection.

With 10 persons reported dead from different districts, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh climbed up to 146 on Friday. While four deaths each were reported from Kurnool, and Krishna districts, one death each was reported from Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

All the 13 districts reported fresh cases during the preceding 24 hours, with Kadapa district reporting the highest tally of 133. Anantapur and West Godavari districts followed with 79 cases each. Other districts with high incidence include Guntur with 74 cases, and Kurnool with 60 cases on Friday.

The day saw a significant decline in the number of covid cases among people returning from other states. Compared to 69 cases on Thursday, only 34 new cases were detected in this category on Friday.

The majority of cases belonged to Telangana returnees with 20 positive cases, while seven of the covid positive samples belonged to returnees from Tamil Nadu, two cases each pertained to returnees from Karnataka, and West Bengal. Apart from this, there were one case each belonging to returnees from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The overall tally of covid positive persons who returned from other states currently stands at 1,764. Of these, the active cases tally is 672, while 1,092 persons have recovered till date. Friday saw only one case detected from foreign returnees to the state. The lone positive case belongs to a returnee from Kyrgyzstan.

The cumulative tally of covid patients in foreign returnees category is 372, while 83 persons have been discharged after getting cured.