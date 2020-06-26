Tollywood prominent films looking towards OTT Releases

With the coronavirus not leaving anyone soon, it is clear that the normalcy won’t return anytime soon. Tollywood predicted that the film shoots will resume from July and theatres would reopen from September or October. But with the rise in the new cases, the actors and directors are scared to resume the shoots. Several producers who waited with patience are in talks with OTT platforms to release their films on digital platforms. Dil Raju is already in talks to release V on Amazon Prime.

Though the talks took place last time, Dil Raju wasn’t happy with the price quoted by Amazon. With Dil Raju in talks with the digital platforms now, the producers of some more films are in plans to release their films soon on OTT platforms. Red, Nishabdham already completed the post-production formalities. Movies like Krack and Solo Brathuke So Better are in the last leg of shoot. Going with the update, Tollywood audience will witness a digital release of several prominent Telugu films very soon.