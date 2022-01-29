It’s a wrap for F3 Shoot

Successful writer and director Anil Ravipudi’s next directorial is titled F3 and the film features Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles. The entire shooting portions of F3 are completed today informed the makers. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on April 28th 2022 in theatres worldwide in summer. If RRR hits the screens on April 28th, the release of F3 would get postponed. Tamannaah and Mehreen are the leading ladies in this comic entertainer which is the sequel for F2. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Dil Raju is the producer of F3.

The promotional activities of F3 will commence from the first week of February and the post-production work will start soon. Sonal Chauhan, Pragathi, Pradeep, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Ayyengar will be seen in other important roles. F3 is carrying good expectations and the non-theatrical rights fetched massive prices.