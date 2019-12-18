It’s a wrap for Sarileru Neekevvaru

Superstar Mahesh Babu is returning back to mass genre after a while with the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Successful director Anil Ravipudi is helming this racy mass entertainer. The entire shoot of the film got completed today and the makers are now occupied with the post-production work. Sarileru Neekevvaru is the second-fastest film shot in Mahesh Babu’s career. The regular shoot commenced on July 5th and it continued without major breaks.

Shot extensively in Kashmir, Kerala and Hyderabad, Sarileru Neekevvaru is made on a huge budget. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad played other crucial roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru is high on expectations and is slated for January 11th 2020 release. Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju are the producers.

Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped #SarileruNeekevvaru Shoot today, Dec 18th!!

This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans ♥ January 11th 2020 🤟#SuperStarSankranthi pic.twitter.com/9PGqO7DsKM — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 18, 2019