It’s ‘Farmers Betrayal Day’ but not YCP ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’: TDP

Telugu Desam Party MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu has asserted that the Jaganmohan Reddy government and the ruling YCP leaders have no moral right to celebrate the ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ in Andhra Pradesh considering the ill effects of their reverse regime on the state agriculture. If Polavaram project was completed by now as per the previous Government plans, all districts would have got adequate irrigation water by now. The entire state would have become drought-free. But CM Jagan Reddy’s reserve tender has delayed and raised permanent doubts on the project.

Mr Rama Naidu said today should be observed as ‘Farmers’ Betrayal Day’ because YCP didn’t spend a single nor used a single cement bag in any irrigation project in its one year rule. There were no remunerative prices for crops. Not support was given and no funds were provided to the Rs 3,000 Cr price stabilization programme. The man-made crisis caused starvation of farmers and also suicides.

The TDP MLA deplored that the women farmers were dragged, humiliated and beaten for taking part in the Amaravati Capital City agitation. Over 68 farmers committed suicides as the Jagan Reddy regime made a mockery of the sacrifice of their ancestral lands by destroying the Amaravati project. With police cases, lathicharge and harassment, the government put severe hardships to the farmers. This showed the utter disregard of the government for people’s problems.

Mr Rama Naidu said while in Opposition, Jagan Reddy called Pattiseema as ‘Vattiseema’ (useless project) but after coming to power, the CM realised that Pattiseema is ‘Neeruseema’ (water project) and was forced to use it under pressure from the farmers. Also, the YCP rule didn’t give a single rupee subsidy for farm mechanisation. Whereas, the Chandrababu regime gave 50 per cent to 75 per cent subsidy for tractors, oil engines, harvesters, etc.

The TDP MLA asserted that their party government completed Polavaram works up to 71 per cent by 2019 as against the only 7 per cent works completed by 2014. YCP failed to make any progress till now. The works were now given to the CM’s favoured contractors who have expertise only to set up lifts and pumps but not in constructing huge projects. This posed a big risk to the state farmers in general and the Godavari farmers in particular.