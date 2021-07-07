It’s Time We Support Theaters, Keep OTT Away: TFC

The key members of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce have come before the media and requested the producers not to go for the OTT release for their films and wait until theaters open.

“All of us got benefitted due to the theaters. Just because OTT platforms are giving rosy offers, it is not fair to dump them. We request you to wait until October 30th. If things are not normal by then, you can release your films on OTT,” the Chamber’s Hon. Secretary Suniel Narang asked.

“You should give us two three months’ time for us. We are expecting everything to open by August first week. Small producers preferring OTT due to financial issues is understandable. At least the big producers should understand. If you do not listen to us, we will take our steps,” he added.

President Murali Mohan, Vice-President Sridhar, Abhishek Nama, and other members of the chamber who spoke at the press meet also echoed a similar opinion.