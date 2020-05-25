IYR targets CM Jagan on TTD property sale and Srivari laddus

Former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao is holding Chief Minister’s Office responsible for the latest anti-devotee policies being taken by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He says the CMO is literally running whole affairs of the TTD and the board has no scope for functioning independently under the present government. How can the TTD properties be put up for sale at a time when real estate values are at an all-time low all over the country due to Coronavirus lockdowns? The TTD should understand that its previous boards have accepted donations of properties on the mutual agreement that they will be used for the benefit of the Balaji devotees.

IYR has also found fault with the sale of Srivari laddus in the open market. It does not go well with the tradition that was there behind sale of laddus at the Seven Hills temple. The government should stop this along with sale of properties. It is also the duty of the government to protect and preserve Hindu Dharma.

IYR expressed concern that the temples are becoming political rehabilitation centres rather than places of worship and devotion. The same party which has opposed sale of TTD properties in the past has now begun doing this without bothering about devotees.