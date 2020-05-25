One more Bollywood project for Dil Raju

Veteran producer Dil Raju scored enough hits in Telugu cinema and he always had plans to produce films in Hindi. He is currently co-producing the remake of Jersey in Hindi. The script works of the remakes of F2, Yevadu are currently going on. Dil Raju is in plans to continue producing Hindi films by collaborating with Bollywood filmmakers. Dil Raju acquired the remake rights of HIT, a small budget action thriller that was produced by Nani recently.

Dil Raju will remake the film in Hindi and an official announcement would be made after the lead actor will be finalized. He acquired the Hindi remake rights for a fancy price. Dil Raju is in hunt for the right director to handle this action thriller. Dil Raju felt that the film can do good business across the multiplexes in North. More details will be announced soon.