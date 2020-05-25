Indian multiplexes to lure the audience?

The film exhibition industry is the most hit due to the coronavirus. The single screens, multiplexes are closed from March and they would continue to remain closed even after the lockdown gets lifted. There are talks that the theatres would be reopened from August. A set of rules will be imposed in theatres to follow social distancing. There are strong talks that only 50% of the occupancy will be allowed once the film screenings start.

Trade analysts predict price cuts in the ticket rates and several single screen owners are ready for this. Most of the Indian multiplexes are run by corporates and they will face a tough time for the rest of the year. Because of the financial crunch in the market, the audience may not prefer watching films in multiplexes because of the high pricing. The multiplexes should step out with price cuts to lure the audience in these tough times. The options of combo packs, buy 1 get 1 and other interesting offers should be introduced to get decent footfalls.

Some of the multiplexes are in plans to offer low prices for tickets during weekdays though they are not ready to have a cut during the weekends. Some decent deals are planned during the initial days until the flow of the audience turns stable.