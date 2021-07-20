“Jabardast” question before RK Roja

The hottest topic of discussion in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh these days is whether actor-turned politician RK Roja, the MLA from Nagari in Chittoor district, will become a minister in YS Jagan’s cabinet. Though a two-time MLA, the ministry has been eluding her all these days mainly due to unfavourable caste equations.

But the question bigger than whether she becomes a minister is whether she will stop being a judge in the Jabardast show. Yes. This is the most debated topic and there are reasons for this. The show borders on the lewd and some of the skits are way too below the belt and bawdy. Yet, Roja did not stop being a judge in the show despite becoming an MLA and the chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (APIIC).

The second and the bigger objection is that the show is aired in a TV channel that is known for anti-Jagan approach. Despite its political stand, Roja continues to be on the show. This has been questioned by several YSRCP leaders. But, Roja has steadfastly maintained that she has been on the show even before she became an MLA and even before the YSRCP came to power. Hence, there is no reason why she should shun it, she argues.

But, being an MLA or being the chief of a corporation are different. But, should she continue on the show even after becoming a minister? This is the question being posed in political circles. In fact the likes of NTR have acted in films even after becoming the CM. Similarly, the likes of Ch Vidyasagar Rao anchored TV debates even after being an MLA. TDP MP Shiva Prasad (now deceased) used to act in films even while he was an MP. So, what is wrong with Roja doing a show on TV, ask her supporters.

But, will Jagan allow her to continue with the Jabardast show if she is made a minister? Well! One has to wait and see how things shape up.