Jagan adamant despite police concerns: Vizag Capital

The Andhra Pradesh Police have expressed their own reservations against Capital shifting to Vizag. Their main concern is about the Maoist activities in the Andhra-Orissa Border areas. Administrative inconvenience from one corner of AP is another issue. In the annual report also, AP DGP Gowtham Sawang has talked about the Naxalite activities in the interior areas of North Coastal Andhra. It may be recalled that TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Ex MLA Siveri Soma were killed Araku valley last year. Already, some police officials have indicated their strong opposition to Capital shifting because of security problems there. But, as usual, the Jaganmohan Reddy government is going ahead with its previous plans. It is because of police opposition that DGP is made a member of High Power Committee now.

No doubt, DGP will not cross Jagan Reddy line under any circumstances. All the ministers on the committee are known as strong supporters of whatever decisions taken by CM. Jagan Circar is believing that any future complications from police concerns could be avoided with the presence of DGP on the committee. If the Secretariat, Chief Secretary Office and Chief Minister’s Offices are moved to Vizag, automatically the DGP office would also be shifted there. Would it be possible for the police boss to control the force by sitting in one end of the state? The same is the issue with the revenue boss and the heads of the other departments and principal secretaries.