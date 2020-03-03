Jagan alert to officials on Corona virus

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered the health and medical department officials to develop virus patients isolation centres in all the district headquarters hospitals in the state. Though no Corona case is reported in AP till now, it is no time for complacency. One case is already noticed in neighbouring Telangana Capital.

Jagan stressed the need for training the staff at the government hospitals and also to form rapid response teams.

The cause of concern in Telugu states is that the Kovid 19 viruses is rapidly spreading in the Gulf countries. AP health officials have begun efforts to meet any eventuality. In every village secretariat, Corona awareness information will be provided. Body masks and face masks are made available at the major hospitals.

CM Jagan has told the people that there is no immediate threat in AP but, despite this, everybody should be alert to quickly respond if there is any incidence.