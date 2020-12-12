Jagan announces Rs 50 lakh for martyred jawan Babu Rao

It is well known that CM Jaganmohan Reddy announced Rs. 50 lakh for the family of army jawan Praveen Kumar Reddy who died in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in November. At that time, many people heaped praise on the Chief Minister. At the same time, they suggested that the CM should have made a similar gesture in respect of other jawans also.

The YCP critics began questioning why the Chief Minister did not announce similar assistance to the family of Bongu Babu Rao of Srikakulam who was also killed in a terror strike in October. Was Jagan showing discrimination even in the sacrifices of jawans?

A month after the issue subsided, the Chief Minister responded and announced Rs. 50 lakh also for the family of Bongu Babu Rao. This time, Jagan wrote an open letter asking Babu Rao’s family to come and collect the amount. Better late than never. Thus, the Chief Minister has brought curtains down on the unseemly controversy.

