Pawan visits temple developed by Megha Reddy

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is an ally of the BJP. The Congress is the arch enemy of the BJP as well as the TRS-YCP duo. Like an enemy’s enemy is a friend, secret deals are not ruled out between the BJP and the TRS-YCP duo. Megha Krishna Reddy is a favourite contractor for the KCR-Jagan duo. His company is involved in the landmark irrigation projects like Kaleswaram in Telangana and Polavaram in AP.

Megha Reddys developed the Venkateswara Swamy Temple by giving huge funds at their native Dokiparru village in Krishna district. They invited Pawan Kalyan who visited the temple and offered prayers there today.

Megha Krishna Reddy’s family welcomed Pawan Kalyan with Poornakumbham at the temple. There was a lot of fanfare. Fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan arrived there in large numbers.

Analysts say that there was nothing unusual about Pawan visiting the temple. But, there was everything suspicious about Pawan being given a warm welcome by the Megha Krishna Reddy family.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.