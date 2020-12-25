Jagan blames TDP for stopping registration of house sites

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s original grand promise was to give registered house sites in the name of women members of the poor families. But now, the registrations could not be done. The Chief Minister had launched only distribution of house site pattas to the beneficiaries. He told the people that he was not able to give registered house sites for his sisters right now because of the conspiracies of some forces.

The CM however asserted that once the legal hurdles were removed, his Government would get these patta house sites formally registered in the name of the beneficiaries. Even in respect of thousands of house sites in Amaravati, these bad forces had created obstacles. However, justice would be done in the Supreme Court of India and house sites would then be given to all the deserving poor families there.

Mr. Jagan further said that the previous TDP regime built a few houses only prior to the elections. But, the YCP Government would build good quality houses for all the 31 lakh families in the State. This would be completed in the next three years. Not just giving the house site but houses would also be constructed for the poor people.