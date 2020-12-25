Solo Brathuke So Better Movie Review

Solo Brathuke So Better Telugu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.5/5

It has been nine months since the theatres are shut because of the coronavirus. Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie Solo Brathuke So Better is the first Telugu film to release in theatres after a long gap. The entire Tollywood has been eagerly waiting for the film’s release and each and every celebrity promoted the film. Directed by a debutant Subbu, Solo Brathuke So Better has Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. The music is already a chartbuster and BVSN Prasad bankrolled this youthful entertainer. The film released today across the Telugu states and here is the complete review of Solo Brathuke So Better.

Story:

Solo Brathuke So Better is the story of an emotionless youngster Virat (Sai Dharam Tej) who prefers to stay single. Inspired by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and R Narayanamurthy, Virat pens a book with 108 preachings and inspires youth. He also forms an army of followers. Virat’s uncle (Rao Ramesh) too has similar ideologies and the youngster settles in Hyderabad after completing his education. As the days pass by, his friends take the route of marriage one by one. Virat will be left single and things change completely after the arrival of Amrutha (Nabha Natesh). Watch Solo Brathuke So Better to know how Virat switches paths and ends up as a family man.

Analysis:

Solo Brathuke So Better sticks on the stand as per the title. Sai Dharam Tej keeps motivating the youth with his preachings. The basic plot reminds us about several old Telugu movies like Vivaha Bhojanambu and Manmadhudu. Those films relied completely on entertainment but Solo Brathuke So Better is a film that has equal doses of entertainment and emotional drama. The entire first half of Solo Brathuke So Better is fun filled. Vennela Kishore’s comic timing stands out. The interval episodes are well written and presented. Solo Brathuke So Better has an engaging first half and it is passable.

But here comes a twist in the second half. The audience expects that the film may happen on a lighter note but it banks highly on emotions. The entire second half of the film is predictable and it has less dose of entertainment which is a disappointment. Ajay’s character feels like forcefully indulged and it fails to impress the audience. Rao Ramesh is one of the major highlights of the film. Even the emotional episodes are not heart touching because of which the second half of Solo Brathuke So Better falls short of the expectations.

Performances:

Sai Dharam Tej is one actor who can perform with utmost ease. His expressions and timing in the role of Virat makes him score full marks for his performance. Sai Dharam Tej should cut down his weight seriously soon. Nabha Natesh makes her entry in the second half and she did her part well. Rao Ramesh leaves a strong impact in the limited role in the film. Rajendra Prasad looks natural and Vennela Kishore has been hilarious. All the other actors did justice for their roles.

As revealed, Solo Brathuke So Better has a predictable plot. The second half of the film should have been better. Some of the dialogues are well written and the screenplay makes the film predictable. Thaman’s songs are good and his background score is an asset for the film. The editing work is good and so is the cinematography. The production values are adequate. Subbu should have done a better job as a writer and a director.

Verdict:

Solo Brathuke So Better has enough flaws in the second half but the film turns decent because of the performances, entertainment and the music. A good dose of entertainment in the second half along with a gripping emotional drama should have made Solo Brathuke So Better a better film.

