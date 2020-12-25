Breaking: Superstar Rajinikanth Hospitalized

Superstar Rajinikanth resumed the shoot of his next film Annaatthe in Hyderabad and he is shooting for the film from the past ten days. The shoot of the film came to a halt after some of the crew members are tested positive for coronavirus. A rapid test was tested for Rajinikanth and the result was negative. The top actor was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad today after he was unwell. Apollo Hospitals released a health bulletin about his health condition.

Rajinikanth’s blood pressure showed several fluctuations and he is closely monitored by a team of expert doctors. The health bulletin said that he will continue to be monitored by the doctors till his blood pressure settles down. Apart from blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth had no other symptoms and he is stable. Wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery. Rajinikanth is all set to make the big announcement about his political debut on December 31st.