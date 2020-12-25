Tirupati BJP-Pawan candidate not yet decided: Purandeswari

The Bharatiya Janata Party used to be known for its discipline in the beginning. But it seemed to be changing its style to suit the emerging political requirements on the national level and also in the States. BJP AP leaders have already announced that their party would field its nominee in Tirupati bypoll as part of their alliance with the Jana Sena. But now, BJP National General Secretary Purandeswari came out with a different statement. She said that their alliance nominee was not yet decided and it was still open for discussions at both ends.

Purandeswari further said that the BJP national leadership would not figure in this aspect. The joint candidate would be decided at the level of the State level leaders. The BJP AP President and the Jana Sena President would hold discussion on this and take a final decision.

But the question is that BJP AP President Somu Veerraju was already saying at different forums that it would be the BJP candidate who would contest the Tirupati bypoll. At the same time, Pawan Kalyan had also silently formed his own party committee to go around and study the field level situation whether they would stand the chances or not.