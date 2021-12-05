Jagan blocks but people give place to Amaravathi JAC to hold public rally!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is doing everything to block the public meeting of Amaravathi JAC in Tirupati on December 16 demanding Jagan government to withdraw 3-capitals proposal and continue Amaravathi as the only capital of AP.

Ever since the Amaravathi JAC padayatra began 45-day Maha Padayatra from Amaravathi to Tirupathi in the name of “Nyayasthanam (AP High Court) to Devasthanam (Tirumala temple)”, the Jagan government is creating various hurdles by misusing power and misusing police force.

Despite this, the pada yatra is going on successfully since November 2 with overwhelming support from AP people.

The padayatra is currently going on in Nellore district and expected to reach Tirupati this week.

The organisers of padayatra sought stadium belonging to Sri Venkateshwara University (SVU) to hold a huge public meeting on December 16 to mark the completion of 45-day maha padayatra.

But Jagan government directed SVU officials not to give stadium for public meeting.

But private individuals in Tirupati are coming forward to allot place to hold rally.

A private individual has given his land along Nayudupeta-Puthalapattu highway adjacent to Toyota showroom near Tirupathi to conduct public meeting.

The padayatra organisers submitted this proposal to Tirupati police seeking permission to hold public rally in this ground along with the consent letter of the land owner.

The police permission is awaited.