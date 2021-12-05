Naa Kosam from Bangarraju: Romantic Melody

Young singer Sid Sriram crooned for a bunch of Telugu songs and most of them ended up as chartbusters. He sang a romantic melody for Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starter Bangarraju. The lyrical song ‘Naa Kosam’ is out today and it is a beautiful romantic melody. Anup Rubens composes an average tune and it is Sid Sriram’s voice that takes the song to the next level. The song is shot on Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in Mysore.

Naa Kosam will impress youth and music lovers big time and will be kept in the loop. The shoot of Bangarraju is happening in Mysore and the makers are keen to release the film in January 2022. Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in this entertainer. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios are the producers. An official announcement about the release date will be made very soon.