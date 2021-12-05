Super strong Sunday on cards for Akhanda

Exceeding all the expectations, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent offering Akhanda is raking massive revenues all over. From Telugu states to overseas, Akhanda is having a super-strong Sunday. The film is expected to collect a double-digit share on Sunday and it is running with packed houses all over. Extra shows and screens are added across AP and Telangana and the fourth-day numbers are higher than the second and the third.

Most of the reviews are mixed but the word of mouth from the audience is extremely positive. The film is also doing strong business across USA and the distributors recovered the investment even before the weekend. With low ticket pricing in AP, the movie is expected to recover the investment soon. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film features Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in the lead roles. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer of Akhanda.