Jagan realigns express highway to benefit Pulivendula at the cost of Amaravathi!

Although the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has recently withdrawn two bills pertaining to setting up three capitals for AP, the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy continues to make decisions that adversely affect the future prospects of Amaravathi.

The Centre had earlier approved Anantapur-Amaravati express highway over an extent of 384 kilometres with an aim to provide speedy road connectivity to Amaravathi capital region from Rayalaseema.

But the Jagan government did not cooperate with the Centre and proposed Kodikonda-Medarametla express highway over an extent of 332 kilometers in the place of Anantapur-Amaravathi express highway and got it approved from the Centre.

The Centre has proposed four alignments to choose for Kodikonda-Medarametla express highway.

But CM Jagan chose the alignment which benefits his home constituency Pulivendula.

This highway will start at Kodikonda and pass through Pulivendula and covers Animela mandal, Maidukuru, Porumamilla, Mallepally, Vangapadu, Kanigiri, Medaramatla and connects with NH-16.

Though the Centre proposed AP to select alignment connecting Mallepally to Giddaluru-Nuzendla-Chilakaluripeta in between as it will also connect some part of Anantapur-Amaravathi highway, the Jagan government rejected it.

Official circles say Jagan is against taking up any project that connects Amaravati and for this reason he rejected it.

The four-lane express highway between Kodikonda, Medarametla is being taken up at a cost of over Rs 16,000 crore with Centre’s funds. The state government will bear land acquisition costs.