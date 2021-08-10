Jagan cares a damn on financial crisis, transfers Rs 192 cr to weavers!

The Andhra Pradesh government’s financial crisis has been hitting national headlines for the past few days.

The YSRCP government is drawing flak for financial mismanagement, taking loans over and above the permissible limits and even resorting to irregularities to secure more loans from financial institutions. The government is not in a position to pay even salaries and pensions for employees in time.

But all these are not stopping AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy from doling out cash transfer schemes to beneficiaries in the name of welfare schemes or Navaratnalu.

Jagan on Tuesday (today) transferred Rs 192.08 crore into the bank accounts of 80,032 weavers from his official residence in Tadepalli under “YSR Nethanna Nestham” scheme.

As part of this scheme, Jagan promised to transfer Rs 24,000 into the bank accounts of weavers every year.

This is the third instalment released by Jagan The first two instalments were released in 2019 and 2020. Each weaver will get Rs 1.20 lakh in five years. Each weaver has already received Rs 72,000 so far.

Jagan said despite Covid financial crisis, his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people in AP.

Jagan government has spent Rs 576 crore on this scheme in three instalments so far.